WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises to 5-month high of $55.5 billion in May; gap grows with Mexico and China.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 3, 2019, 8:31 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises to 5-month high of $55.5 billion in May; gap grows with Mexico and China.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.