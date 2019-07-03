Home » Asia News » US trade deficit rises…

US trade deficit rises to 5-month high of $55.5 billion in May; gap grows with Mexico and China

The Associated Press

July 3, 2019, 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises to 5-month high of $55.5 billion in May; gap grows with Mexico and China.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News Business & Finance National News World News
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up