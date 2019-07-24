SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 24, 2019, 5:49 PM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.