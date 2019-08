ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Rescue official: small plane crashes into residential area near Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, killing 5, injuring…

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Rescue official: small plane crashes into residential area near Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, killing 5, injuring 20.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.