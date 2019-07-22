PHOTOS: Tokyo 2020 _ Japan’s capital 1-year until Olympics

The Summer Olympics will return to Tokyo next year for the first time since 1964. The world's best athletes will be on display, of course, but so will Japan's sprawling capital — a dense mix of the traditional and the eccentric. Small shrines and ancient temples nestle alongside gleaming towers and high-tech gadgetry. Pedestrians meander through a labyrinth of alleyways lined with places to eat or drink, while passengers wedge silently into subway cars or ride on sleek bullet trains. It all seems to fit together in near-perfect harmony, says Associated Press photographer Jae Hong, who is beginning a yearlong assignment to capture the flavor of Tokyo before the games begin. "It seems like the whole city is run by people reading the same manual, and everybody follows it," Hong said. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kiyoshi Ozawa, 77, takes pictures of the Skytree, the world’s tallest tower in Tokyo, June 20, 2019. (AP/Jae C. Hong) Thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, July 5, 2019. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A young girl visiting from Singapore takes a closer look at a humanoid robot named Otonaroid at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Miraikan in Tokyo, June 6, 2019. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A man pauses briefly while walking down a narrow staircase of a bar in Golden Gai, a bar district in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo, June 1, 2019, where more than 200 bars are crammed into narrow alleyways. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A group of Japanese junior high school students buy subway tickets at Meiji-jingumae ‘Harajuku’ Station, May 29, 2019, in Tokyo. Japan’s child population has declined for the 38th year in a row and is now at a record low according to a data released in May. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A store clerk dressed in a black suit and white gloves holds a door for customers at a Louis Vuitton store, June 2, 2019, in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A group of visitors engulf themselves with smoke as they gather around a incense burner at Sensoji Temple in the Taito district of Tokyo, June 3, 2019. It is believed that the smoke carries healing powers and purifies the body and mind. (AP/Jae C. Hong) Holding a Hello Kitty doll, 8-year-old Grace Fetherston, of Australia, looks at beckoning lucky cat figurines at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo, June 25, 2019. (AP/Jae C. Hong) Smartphones are propped on tripods in the observation deck of the Mori Tower to capture Tokyo’s skyline view in Tokyo, June 17, 2019. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A journalist is silhouetted while taking photos of New National Stadium in Tokyo, July 3, 2019. The stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP/Jae C. Hong) A man walks through a tunnel filled with smoke from yakitori restaurants underneath a train track in Tokyo, June 12, 2019. (AP/Jae C. Hong) ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Summer Olympics will return to Tokyo next year for the first time since 1964. The world’s best athletes will be on display, of course, but so will Japan’s sprawling capital — a dense mix of the traditional and the eccentric.

Small shrines and ancient temples nestle alongside gleaming towers and high-tech gadgetry. Pedestrians meander through a labyrinth of alleyways lined with places to eat or drink, while passengers wedge silently into subway cars or ride on sleek bullet trains.

It all seems to fit together in near-perfect harmony, says Associated Press photographer Jae Hong, who is beginning a yearlong assignment to capture the flavor of Tokyo before the games begin.

“It seems like the whole city is run by people reading the same manual, and everybody follows it,” Hong said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.