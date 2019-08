MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine mayor says 5 people died after quakes measuring 5.4 and 5.9 hit a group of…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine mayor says 5 people died after quakes measuring 5.4 and 5.9 hit a group of northern islands in Luzon Strait.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.