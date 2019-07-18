Home » Asia News » Japanese fire official says…

Japanese fire official says 12 people presumed dead, more missing after Kyoto animation studio fire

The Associated Press

July 18, 2019, 1:47 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese fire official says 12 people presumed dead, more missing after Kyoto animation studio fire.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up