Gunmen kill 2 people at Lahore airport visitor lounge

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen shot and killed two people Wednesday at a visitors’ lounge outside the main terminal of Lahore’s international airport, police in Pakistan said.

The two gunmen did not enter the main terminal’s security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.

The two men were shot dead after returning from a Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Senior police officer Safdar Raza Qazi said the attackers were quickly apprehended, and that the shooting was over a personal dispute.

He said police are investigating how they managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.

