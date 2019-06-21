202
Thousands of employees do yoga in front of Disney castles

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pluto wasn’t doing a downward dog, but thousands of Disney workers unrolled their yoga mats in front of castles at the company’s theme parks in Florida, California, France, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The mass yoga events around the world on Friday marked the fourth year that Disney workers have participated in International Yoga Day.

At Walt Disney World in Florida, hundreds of Disney workers laid their mats out in rows in front of Cinderella’s Castle as the sun rose over the horizon. Soothing music played through speakers.

Disney officials say they encourage their workers to participate and take small steps toward a healthy lifestyle.

