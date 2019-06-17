202
Home » Asia News » The Latest: Ren says…

The Latest: Ren says of US-Huawei fight ‘no one will win’

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 2:58 am 06/17/2019 02:58am
Share

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — The Latest on China’s Huawei (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Huawei’s founder says it never occurred to the Chinese technology company that the U.S. government would be so determined to take extreme measures against it.

Ren Zhengfei said Monday, “I think both sides will suffer. No one will win.”

He said the company’s revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years and the company will reduce capacity but that U.S. restrictions “will not stop us.”

The U.S. has put Huawei on a blacklist, meaning that American companies that want to sell parts to Huawei will need approval from the U.S. Commerce Department.

___

2:45 p.m.

Huawei’s founder has likened his company to a badly damaged plane and says revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years.

Ren Zhengfei said Monday that the Chinese telecom giant will reduce capacity but that U.S. moves to restrict its business “will not stop us.”

The U.S. has put Huawei on a blacklist, meaning that American companies that want to sell parts to Huawei will need approval from the U.S. Commerce Department.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Tech News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!