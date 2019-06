By The Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wins ruling party primary, setting up likely run for re-election in January.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wins ruling party primary, setting up likely run for re-election in January.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.