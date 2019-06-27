202
Soldier pleads not guilty in killing of suspected bomb-maker

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 2:08 pm 06/27/2019 02:08pm
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A former U.S. Army commando has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he murdered a suspected bomb-maker in Afghanistan in 2010.

Maj. Mathew Golsteyn was arraigned Thursday during a hearing at Fort Bragg on a murder charge, according to The Fayetteville Observer .

The charge announced last year stems from the former Green Beret’s 2010 deployment to Afghanistan when he’s accused of killing the suspected bomb-maker. Golsteyn has contended the killing was justified under wartime circumstances.

Present at the short hearing Thursday were Golsteyn’s wife, son and parents.

The case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who suggested last year in a tweet that he would look into the matter.

