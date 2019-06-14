Madrid signs Japanese teen Takefusa Kubo for reserve team

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed promising Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo, who will join its reserve team. Madrid described the 18-year-old attacking midfielder “one of the most promising youngsters in world football,” adding that…

Madrid described the 18-year-old attacking midfielder “one of the most promising youngsters in world football,” adding that “he possess wonderful vision, quick feet and has an eye for goal.”

Kubo joins the from FC Tokyo, with Spanish media saying he has agreed to a six-year contract.

Madrid says Kubo will initially play for its reserve team, which will be coached by former great Raúl González next season in Spain’s third division.

Kubo is playing for Japan at the Copa America, having made his international debut on Sunday in a match against El Salvador.

Kubo spent time at Barcelona’s youth training academy but was forced to leave at the age of 13 when the Catalan club was found guilty of violating youth transfer rules. Barcelona was reportedly interested in bringing him back as well.

He is the latest acquisition in a busy summer for Madrid, following the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy for its first team.

