Ex-commando to be arraigned in death of suspected bomb-maker

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 10:19 am 06/25/2019 10:19am
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A former U.S. Army commando will be arraigned this week in a long-simmering legal case that accuses him of killing a suspected bomb-maker in Afghanistan.

According to an electronic docket, Maj. Mathew Golsteyn is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at Fort Bragg on a murder charge. An Army statement says no trial date has been scheduled.

The charges stem from the former Green Beret’s 2010 deployment to Afghanistan when he’s accused of killing the suspected bomb-maker. The charge against him was announced last year.

Golsteyn told The Washington Post in February he believes the Afghan’s movements at the time of the shooting made him a legal target.

The case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who suggested last year in a tweet that he would look into the matter.

