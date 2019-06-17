China says suspected blast caused minor quake near N. Korea

BEIJING (AP) — China’s earthquake monitoring agency says a suspected explosion triggered a minor earthquake near it border with North Korea. China Earthquake Networks Center said Monday the magnitude 1.3 earthquake occurred in the evening…

BEIJING (AP) — China’s earthquake monitoring agency says a suspected explosion triggered a minor earthquake near it border with North Korea.

China Earthquake Networks Center said Monday the magnitude 1.3 earthquake occurred in the evening in Hunchun. The city is in northeastern Jilin province’s Yanbian prefecture, known for its large ethnic Korean population, and borders North Korea and Russia.

The Chinese agency said an explosion was suspected but gave no further details about the type.

Seismic activity has been detected in the same area previously following North Korean nuclear tests.

The earthquake happened at the same hour that Chinese official media reported President Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea later this week to meet with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

