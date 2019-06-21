AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Indian Muslim students practice yoga at a school in Ahmadabad ahead of International Yoga Day. In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his host, North Korean leader Kim…

Indian Muslim students practice yoga at a school in Ahmadabad ahead of International Yoga Day.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his host, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attend a mass gymnastics performance in Pyongyang.

Hong Kong residents turned up for a massive rally to protest an extradition bill that was eventually shelved, saying their judicial independence was being corroded by Beijing-appointed leadership.

A projection of a flower is seen during a digital art exhibition at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

