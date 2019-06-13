202
AP Photos: Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing is not so pedestrian

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019
TOKYO (AP) — It’s not just a pedestrian crossing. Located just outside Tokyo’s Shibuya Station, it’s one of the top tourist attractions in Japan.

It’s so famous that there’s an observation deck on the rooftop of a building to watch the crowds of pedestrians flow across the broad boulevard from multiple directions, neatly avoiding each other as they meet in the middle. It’s said to be Japan’s busiest crossing, and one of the busiest in the world.

An estimated 1,000 to 2,500 people hurry to cross the intersection before the light changes during the busiest times of the day.

