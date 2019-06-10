10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. IRAN SHOOTS DOWN US DRONE AMID SPIRALING TENSIONS The Revolutionary Guard says it took down the…

1. IRAN SHOOTS DOWN US DRONE AMID SPIRALING TENSIONS

The Revolutionary Guard says it took down the drone over Iranian airspace, while U.S. officials tell the AP that the downing happened over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.

2. WHAT MAY BE ON XI’S AGENDA IN NORTH KOREA

In a rare visit to his reclusive neighbor, China’s president and Kim Jong Un are expected to discuss stalled nuclear negotiations with Washington.

3. HOW AMERICANS VIEW SPACE PROGRAM

A new AP-NORC poll shows people prefer a focus on potential asteroid impacts, scientific research into the cosmos and robots over humans for future exploration.

4. DNA EQUIPMENT COMES UNDER SCRUTINY

Texas officials are raising concerns over Rapid DNA analysis that has been used to identify wildfire victims, solve rape cases and verify migrant family connections.

5. INTERPOL EX-PRESIDENT CONFESSES TO BRIBE TAKING

Meng Hongwei admits to accepting more than $2 million in bribes and expresses regret for his crime at a hearing, a Chinese court says.

6. SOME TRAVELERS THINKING GREEN

A small but growing movement in Europe and North America is shunning air travel because it produces high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

7. WHICH REFUGEES ARE BEING PREVENTED FROM PUTTING DOWN ROOTS

Syrians in Lebanon are facing a new aggressive campaign as politicians crack down on unpermitted work and construction.

8. MISTAKEN IDENTITY IN DAVID ORTIZ CASE

The former Red Sox slugger was shot in the back by a gunman who mistook him for the real target at the same table at an outdoor cafe, Dominican officials say.

9. WAYMO TEAMS UP WITH RENAULT, NISSAN

The self-driving car pioneer partners with the automakers for a ride-hailing service that will dispatch a fleet of robotaxis in France and Japan.

10. WHO WON BIG AT NHL AWARDS

Tampa Bay Lightning star winger Nikita Kucherov took home three big prizes, including the Hart Trophy awarded to the league MVP.

