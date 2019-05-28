The Latest: Trump heads back to US after 4-day Japan visit

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan (all times local): 1:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is on his way back to the United States after a four-day visit to Japan.…

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is on his way back to the United States after a four-day visit to Japan.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump said goodbye to Japanese officials on a rain-slicked tarmac in Tokyo.

During his stay, he met Japan’s new emperor and held serious discussions with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) about North Korea, Iran and trade. He and Abe also played golf and attended a sumo wrestling match.

On Tuesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump went aboard a Japanese destroyer to visit Japanese troops and then made a visit to the USS Wasp docked at the mouth of Tokyo Bay. Aboard the USS Wasp, Trump gave a Memorial Day speech to hundreds of members of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet.

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is giving Memorial Day remarks to more than 800 members of the U.S. military aboard the USS Wasp stationed in Japan.

Trump called them the “daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific” Ocean.

He says the U.S.-Japan alliance has never been stronger. Trump says the United States endures because of brave men and women who are willing to sacrifice to defend the nation.

First lady Melania Trump introduced the president and the U.S. forces shouted “U.S.A. U.S.A.”

A fighter plane, illuminated with red, white and blue lights, was parked nearby.

Just before landing aboard the ship, he flew Marine One to a Japanese destroyer to meet with Japanese forces.

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump had an American-style greeting for Japanese forces when he saw them aboard their warship near Tokyo.

Trump told them “Happy Memorial Day!” — a message that seemed more fitting for Americans back home who were honoring those killed while defending the United States.

Aboard the Japanese J.S. Kaga destroyer, Trump said, “I want to start by saying happy Memorial Day.”

Also aboard were first lady Melania Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie.

It was the last day of Trump’s four-day trip to Japan. After leaving the ship, he and Mrs. Trump flew by helicopter to their next stop aboard the USS Wasp, anchored nearby.

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump landed aboard a Japanese destroyer south of Tokyo, where he was greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese forces.

Speaking on the deck of the J.S. Kaga docked at Yokosuka, Abe spoke of the strong alliance between the United States and Japan. Abe says the fact that he and Trump are standing together on the ship is evidence of the “robust” nature of that alliance.

Trump, who was joined by first lady Melania Trump, thanked the Japanese forces and said they had been honored to meet Japan’s new emperor and empress. He also sent condolences to those injured when a man swinging a knife attacked commuters waiting at a crowded bus stop on Tuesday just outside Tokyo, injuring 19 people.

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan on Tuesday after stopping aboard a U.S. warship to give a Memorial Day speech to U.S. forces.

Trump will land aboard on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka. One is the Japanese destroyer J.S. Kaga where he’ll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he’ll deliver Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.

