Stamp to honor WWII battleship where Japan surrendered

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 11:04 am 05/14/2019 11:04am
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows a stamp honoring the famous World War II battleship the USS Missouri. The U.S. Postal Service will issue the stamp honoring the USS Missouri that was the site of Japan's unconditional surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay. The Postal Service says that the commemorative Forever stamp will be issued on June 11, 2019, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of her commissioning. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp honoring the famous World War II battleship the USS Missouri that was the site of Japan’s unconditional surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay.

The Postal Service says that the commemorative Forever stamp will be issued on June 11 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of her commissioning. A first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held that day at the Pearl Harbor memorial, where a section of the ship is being repaired as part of a $3 million restoration project to address rust and other deterioration.

The stamp shows the battleship, which was affectionately nicknamed “Mighty Mo,” cutting through the water with clouds looming in the background. Designed by art director Greg Breeding, the stamp features a digital illustration created by Dan Cosgrove.

