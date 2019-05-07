Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif heads to jail after bail expires

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is heading back to prison after six weeks out on bail to receive medical treatment ended. Sharif left his home in Lahore on Tuesday in…

Sharif left his home in Lahore on Tuesday in a convoy of supporters to return to a prison in his hometown.

Sharif, who served as the country’s premier three times, is a heart patient. He had been serving a seven-year prison term for corruption when Pakistan’s top court granted him temporary bail in March to receive treatment.

Sharif was ousted from office by the Supreme Court in 2017 because of the corruption charges against him.

Sharif, along with other family members, has cases still pending against him.

