Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 3:51 am 05/23/2019 03:51am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

A statement from the military says the surface-to-surface Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometers, or 932 miles, was launched on Thursday and ended in the Arabian Sea.

The announcement comes after a six-week general election in neighboring India, Pakistan’s chief regional rival.

Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. They regularly test-fire missiles.

Vote counting in India shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have a commanding lead, making another five-year term for the Hindu nationalist leader very likely.

