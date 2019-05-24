Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic bronze medalists and two-time U.S. champions Maia and Alex Shibutani will sit out another season. The siblings did not compete in the 2018-19 season after finishing third in ice…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic bronze medalists and two-time U.S. champions Maia and Alex Shibutani will sit out another season.

The siblings did not compete in the 2018-19 season after finishing third in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. They have decided to also skip next season.

The Shibutanis, who also won the bronze medal in the team event in South Korea, have been performing on the Stars on Ice tour and are expected to continue their show skating.

“We’ve continued to skate a lot, and we feel like we’ve benefited from some time away to create in different environments and focus on experiences that can help us grow,” Alex Shibutani said.

“We’re healthier and stronger than we were after the Olympics and we’re continuing to push ourselves,” Maia Shibutani added.

The “Shib Sibs” have stood on the podium at 14 consecutive U.S. Championships (eight at the championship level, the others at junior and novice), and also competed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.