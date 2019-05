Earthquake in southwestern Japan causes no apparent damage

By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has shaken part of southwestern Japan but appeared to cause no damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued no tsunami warning though it said there might be slight sea level changes.

The quake Friday morning struck just outside Miyazaki, a city of 400,000 people that’s the capital of Miyazaki prefecture.

The agency reported no damage. The epicenter was 23 kilometers (14 miles) deep.

