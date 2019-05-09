202
Earthquake in southwestern Japan causes no apparent damage

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 10:36 pm 05/09/2019 10:36pm
Japan Meteorological Agency earthquake expert Masaki Nakamura speaks about an earthquake hitting southwestern Japan, at the agency in Tokyo, Friday, May 10, 2019. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has shaken part of southwestern Japan but appeared to cause no damage. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has shaken part of southwestern Japan but appeared to cause no damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued no tsunami warning though it said there might be slight sea level changes.

The quake Friday morning struck just outside Miyazaki, a city of 400,000 people that’s the capital of Miyazaki prefecture.

The agency reported no damage. The epicenter was 23 kilometers (14 miles) deep.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

