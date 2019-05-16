202
Home » Asia News » India's Election Commission curtails…

India’s Election Commission curtails campaign after violence

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 9:43 am 05/16/2019 09:43am
Share
A woman wets the head of a child during an election rally addressed by Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee at Anchana in Mathurapur, about 60 kilometers south of Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 16, 2019. With 900 million of India's 1.3 billion people registered to vote, the Indian national election is the world's largest democratic exercise. The seventh and last phase of the elections will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India’s Election Commission cut off campaigning early in the eastern state of West Bengal on Thursday after days of clashes in the final stretch of the country’s marathon elections, a drastic and unprecedented action in the world’s largest democracy.

The three-member body said that “growing incidents of disruption and violence” were creating a “fear psychosis” among voters, and ordered campaigning to cease by 10 p.m., a day before it had been scheduled to end.

The commission is invoking for the first time Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, which gives it powers over India’s Parliament and state lawmakers to conduct free and fair elections.

“But it may not be the last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence,” Chandra Bhushan Kumar, a deputy election commissioner, told reporters Wednesday.

Nine parliamentary constituencies vote Sunday in the seventh and last round of India’s staggered, weekslong national election, which has been a highly acrimonious campaign that has seen Modi blame opposition parties for the country’s ills.

On Tuesday, rival political supporters fought with sticks and rocks during a rally for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to wrest seats from Trinamool Congress, a powerful regional party that currently governs West Bengal.

Violence was also reported in the state during last Sunday’s polls.

Normally campaigns run up to 48 hours before polls open, according to Indian law.

Both Modi and Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s chief minister, were holding last-minute campaign events Thursday.

In the state’s capital, Kolkata, supporters of Banerjee’s TMC held party flags and colorful balloons while waiting for her to arrive for her fourth event of the day.

Police struggled to control traffic and crowds, but the atmosphere was festive.

Banerjee arrived in her customary white sari as supporters chanted slogans through megaphones. Shortly after 6 p.m., she led her final procession of the election campaign.

Construction contractor Biswajit Paik wore a white garment with images of a Hindu temple, a mosque and a church, which he said symbolized that Banerjee “is for all faiths, all people.”

Modi held a rally near the airport.

___

Schmall reported from New Delhi.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!