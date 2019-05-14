How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks climbed on Tuesday and clawed back a chunk of their losses from Monday’s rout, the latest whipsaw move as investors weigh just how badly the escalating U.S.-China trade war will hurt the economy. The…
The day’s rally was nearly a mirror image of Monday’s plunge, when the S&P 500 had its worst day since early January, just not as severe: Technology companies led the way higher after bearing the brunt of the selling on Monday, Treasury yields rose modestly and gold gave back a bit of its gains.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 22.54 points, or 0.8%, to 2,834.41.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.06, or 0.8%, to 25,532.05.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 87.47, or 1.1%, to 7,734.49.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 20.06, or 1.3%, to 1,543.06.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 46.99 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 410.32 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 182.45 points, or 2.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 29.93 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 327.56 points, or 13.1%.
The Dow is up 2,204.59 points, or 9.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,099.22 points, or 16.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 194.50 points, or 14.4%.
