How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks climbed on Tuesday and clawed back a chunk of their losses from Monday’s rout, the latest whipsaw move as investors weigh just how badly the escalating U.S.-China trade war will hurt the economy.

The day’s rally was nearly a mirror image of Monday’s plunge, when the S&P 500 had its worst day since early January, just not as severe: Technology companies led the way higher after bearing the brunt of the selling on Monday, Treasury yields rose modestly and gold gave back a bit of its gains.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 22.54 points, or 0.8%, to 2,834.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.06, or 0.8%, to 25,532.05.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 87.47, or 1.1%, to 7,734.49.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 20.06, or 1.3%, to 1,543.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 46.99 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 410.32 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 182.45 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.93 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 327.56 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 2,204.59 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,099.22 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 194.50 points, or 14.4%.

