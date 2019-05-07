How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

An escalating showdown between the U.S. and China over trade sent shudders through the stock market Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 is biggest loss since late March. Technology and industrial stocks, which would stand to…

An escalating showdown between the U.S. and China over trade sent shudders through the stock market Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 is biggest loss since late March.

Technology and industrial stocks, which would stand to suffer greatly in a protracted trade war, led the way lower. The U.S. was set to impose higher tariffs on China on Friday, a day after representatives from both nations are scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index slumped 48.42 points, or 1.7%, to 2,884.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 473.39 points, or 1.8%, to 25,965.09.

The Nasdaq composite fell 159.53 points, or 2%, to 7,963.76.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 32.66 points, or 2%, to $1,582.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.59 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 539.86 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 200.24 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 31.71 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 377.20 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 2,637.63 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,328.48 points, or 20%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.75 points, or 17.3%.

