French Open glance: Serena vs. qualifier; Osaka vs. Azarenka

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Naomi Osaka meets Victoria Azaranka in a second-round matchup between the current No. 1 in women’s tennis and a former No. 1. Both own two Grand Slam titles: Osaka won the past two majors, while Azarenka has twice been the Australian Open champion. Also in action on Day 5 is 23-time major champion Serena Williams, who is back on Court Philippe Chartier against Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara. Both Williams and Osaka dropped the opening set of their first-round matches at Roland Garros. In men’s action, top-seeded Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title when he takes on 104th-ranked Henri Laaksonen, who lost in qualifying but got into the main draw when another player withdrew from the tournament.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s second round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Roger Federer beat Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4; No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5; No. 7 Kei Nishikori beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 11 Marin Cilic 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3; Corentin Moutet beat No. 19 Guido Pella 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5; No. 24 Stan Wawrinka beat Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-4, 6-0; Casper Ruud beat No. 29 Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s second round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Kiki Bertens retired against Viktoria Kuzmova; No. 7 Sloane Stephens beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 (3); No. 19 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1; No. 20 Elise Mertens beat Diane Parry 6-1, 6-3; No. 26 Johanna Konta beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; No. 31 Petra Martic beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

11-2 — Sloane Stephens’ record in tiebreakers in 2019; no one on the WTA tour has won more this season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It left a lasting impact on me.” — Roger Federer, on his first-round exit at the 2003 French Open, the last time he lost an opening match at a Grand Slam tournament.

