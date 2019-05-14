Disney and Take-Two rise while Ralph Lauren and GIII fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday: Walt Disney Co., up $1.86 to $133.20 The entertainment company struck a deal with Comcast to get full ownership of the streaming…

Walt Disney Co., up $1.86 to $133.20

The entertainment company struck a deal with Comcast to get full ownership of the streaming video service Hulu.

Take-Two Interactive Inc., up $3.54 to $103.55

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter profit forecasts.

AbbVie Inc., up $1.57 to $78.44

The drug developer settled a potentially costly patent dispute over its arthritis treatment Humira with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, down 99 cents to $15.01

The Chinese streaming music service said that a co-president is resigning and it is making several other management changes.

Ralph Lauren Corp., down $4.33 to $113.95

The upscale clothing company reported a dip in revenue from its key North America market.

G-III Apparel Ltd., down $1.43 to $32.59

The company produces a large amount of its clothing in China and could suffer in the ongoing trade war.

Western Digital Corp., up $1.64 to $44.63

The data storage device maker and other technology companies bounced back on optimism that the U.S. and China will eventually settle their trade dispute.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 48 cents to $15.46

The energy company and its peers gained ground as oil prices rebounded from a decline on Monday.

