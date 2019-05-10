202
Home » Asia News » Attacks in Pakistani province…

Attacks in Pakistani province kill 3 soldiers, 2 coalminers

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 4:09 am 05/10/2019 04:09am
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani local official says three soldiers and two coalminers were killed in attacks in the country’s volatile southwestern Baluchistan province.

Kalim Ullah says the miners were killed when gunmen opened fire as they stood near the mine in the town of Hernai on Thursday. The attackers fled the scene.

Ullah says members of the paramilitary forces were rushing to the scene when a roadside bomb exploded near their vehicle, killing three of them.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. An investigation is underway.

It’s unclear if there was another connection between the attacks.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources such as gas and oil.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!