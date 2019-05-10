AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo walk out of Myanmar prison after 511 days in detention on charges of illegally possessing official documents for a story they wrote about a massacre of Rohingya…

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo walk out of Myanmar prison after 511 days in detention on charges of illegally possessing official documents for a story they wrote about a massacre of Rohingya Muslims by government forces.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.

Thailand’s newly crowned King Maha Vajiralonghorn appears on the balcony of the Grand Palace in Bangkok with his family following three days of the elaborate coronation ceremony.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

