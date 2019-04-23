202
War veteran Paul Scharre wins award for book ‘Army of None’

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 1:08 pm 04/23/2019 01:08pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan has won a $5,000 award named for the late CIA director William E. Colby.

Paul Scharre’s “Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War” is this year’s winner of the Colby prize, given annually since 1999 by Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Announced Tuesday, the award is presented for a work of fiction or non-fiction about military history, intelligence operations or international affairs.

Scharre’s writings have appeared in The New York Times and Time magazine among other publications, and he has been a commentator for CNN, Fox News and the BBC. Runner-ups for the Colby award were former director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s “Facts and Fears” and Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow’s “War on Peace.”

