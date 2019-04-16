Voting underway in Indonesia presidential elections

202
By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 7:22 pm 04/16/2019 07:22pm
A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The world's third largest democracy is gearing up to hold its legislative and presidential elections that will pit the incumbent Joko Widodo against his contender former special forces general Prabowo Subianto.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Voting is underway in Indonesia’s presidential and legislative elections after a campaign that that pitted the moderate incumbent against an ultra-nationalist former general.

Polling booths opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in easternmost provinces and voting begins in the capital Jakarta two hours later. Indonesia has three time zones.

About 193 million people are eligible to vote in polls that will decide who leads the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Voting ends at 1 p.m. and so called “quick count” results are expected after about two hours.

The presidential race is a choice between five more years of the steady progress achieved under Indonesia’s first president from outside the Jakarta elite, Joko Widodo, or electing Prabowo Subianto, a former general from the era of the Suharto military dictatorship.

