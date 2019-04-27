202
Trump, Japanese leader cap visit with golf outing

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 11:06 am 04/27/2019 11:06am
President Donald Trump, third from right, and first lady Melania Trump, second from right, welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, third from left, and his wife Akie Abe, left, to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 26, 2019. The Trumps are hosting the Abes for dinner at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared their love of golf on a sunny, windy Saturday at the president’s northern Virginia course.

Trump said on the eve of their outing they’d play a quick round at a “beautiful” place before he goes to Wisconsin for a rally.

Meantime Melania Trump and Akie Abe visited the Washington Monument after the two couples celebrated the U.S. first lady’s 49th birthday over dinner the previous evening.

Abe has stressed the two men’s shared interest in golf as he’s become one of the few global leaders to build a personal relationship with Trump. They’ve played rounds together in both countries.

For all the camaraderie, Abe’s visit also has been an occasion for each leader to express frustration about the other’s tariffs.

