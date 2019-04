By The Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan government forensic analyst tells AP that 6 church, hotel bombings carried out by 7 suicide bombers.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan government forensic analyst tells AP that 6 church, hotel bombings carried out by 7 suicide bombers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.