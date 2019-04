By The Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka military says 2 militants, civilian killed in raid on suspected militant safe house linked to Easter attacks.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka military says 2 militants, civilian killed in raid on suspected militant safe house linked to Easter attacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.