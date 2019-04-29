202
Samsung's 1Q profit slides on falling chip prices

April 29, 2019
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. says its operating profit for the last quarter declined more than 60% from a year earlier because of falling chip prices and sluggish demands for its display panels.

The South Korean technology giant on Tuesday said its operating profit for the January-March period came in at 6.2 trillion won ($5.2 billion), which was similar to an estimate it announced earlier this month.

Samsung says its revenue for the quarter was measured at 52.4 trillion won ($45 billion), which represented a 13.5% drop from the same period last year.

Samsung, which has dual strength in parts and finished products, is the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones.

