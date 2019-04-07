202
Pakistan releases first batch of 360 Indian fishermen

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 8:43 am 04/07/2019 08:43am
Pakistani police officers stand guard as released Indian fishermen arrive at a railway station to leave for their homeland, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Pakistani officials say they will release the first batch of 360 Indian prisoners detained for fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian sea. Prison official Munir Ahmed said Sunday that 100 prisoners will travel by train under police guard to the eastern city of Lahore before being handed over to Indian authorities at the Wahga border crossing Monday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say they will release the first batch of 360 Indian prisoners detained for fishing illegally in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian sea.

Prison official Munir Ahmed said Sunday that 100 prisoners will travel by train under police guard to the eastern city of Lahore before being handed over to Indian authorities at the Wahga border crossing Monday.

Pakistani and Indian maritime agencies frequently arrest each other’s fishermen on charges of illegal fishing. The detainees often languish in prison until such goodwill gestures are shown from either side.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry has said the remaining Indian prisoners will be released this month.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors flared up in February after a suicide bombing in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir killed more than 40 Indian soldiers.

