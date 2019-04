By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Operator of wrecked Fukushima plant says cooled nuclear fuel is being removed from pool for 1st time at melted reactors.

TOKYO (AP) — Operator of wrecked Fukushima plant says cooled nuclear fuel is being removed from pool for 1st time at melted reactors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.