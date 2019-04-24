202
Nissan slashes profit amid Ghosn scandal, lagging sales

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 2:39 am 04/24/2019 02:39am
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March as the Japanese automaker, contends with slowing sales and the fallout from the loss of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday it expects to post a 319 billion yen profit ($2.9 billion) for the fiscal year, marking a 22 percent drop from its earlier 410 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit forecast earlier.

Nissan said the drop resulted from costs in the U.S. and falling sales due to “corporate issues.”

Ghosn was arrested in November and is facing charges of underreporting his income and breach of trust. He was released on bail in March and is awaiting another court decision on bail after his re-arrest on April 4. He says he is innocent.

