By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Akihito, in abdication speech, wishes peace and prosperity for Japan, world during son’s new era.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Akihito, in abdication speech, wishes peace and prosperity for Japan, world during son’s new era.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.