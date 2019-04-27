202
Home » Asia News » Japanese police probe knife…

Japanese police probe knife on desk of emperor’s grandson

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 12:51 am 04/27/2019 12:51am
Share
FILE - In this April 8, 2019, file photo, Prince Hisahito, center, accompanied by his parents Prince Akishino, left, and Princess Kiko poses for photos at Ochanomizu University Junior High School before attending his entrance ceremony in Tokyo. Police are investigating a knife that was placed on the school desk of Emperor Akihito’s grandson, according to Japanese media reports Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police are investigating a knife that was placed on the school desk of Emperor Akihito’s grandson, according to media reports Saturday.

The incident Friday involving 12-year-old Hisahito, who is in succession line for the Chrysanthemum Throne, comes as Japan prepares for ceremonies marking Akihito’s abdication on April 30.

Kyodo News said police are investigating security camera footage. The Metropolitan Police Department declined comment and Ochanomizu University Junior High School did not answer calls.

Akihito’s son, Crown Prince Naruhito, is set to become emperor May 1. Hisahito is Naruhito’s nephew.

The emperor, revered as a god during World War II, now holds no political power and serves as a national symbol.

Akihito and his family are generally popular but have been targeted in attacks in the past.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!