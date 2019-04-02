202
India’s main opposition Congress party releases manifesto

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 7:02 am 04/02/2019 07:02am
Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi, addresses the media after the release of Congress party's manifesto for the upcoming general elections, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. India's general elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 11. Votes will be counted on May 23. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi has released its election manifesto ahead of a multiphase general election that begins April 11.

The 48-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi blasted the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party for working “to divide the nation and spread hatred” in a speech Tuesday in New Delhi outlining the party manifesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP swept elections in 2014 promising to boost the Indian economy.

Gandhi also singled out the government’s record on jobs. The first item in the party’s 54-page manifesto describes its plan for creating new jobs.

The manifesto also promises an income subsidy program for the poorest families and for farmers.

It is unclear when the BJP will release its party manifesto.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

