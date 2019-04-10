202
Home » Asia News » Flags lowered in memory…

Flags lowered in memory of Marines killed in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 1:58 pm 04/10/2019 01:58pm
Share
This undated photo, provided in New York, Tuesday April 9, 2019, shows Fire Department of New York firefighter Christopher Slutman. Slutman, a 15-year member of the Fire Dept. of New York, was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Monday. (Fire Department of New York via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in memory of two Marine Corps reservists from New York who were killed in Afghanistan.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman were killed by a roadside bomb Monday along with Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, of York, Pennsylvania.

Slutman grew up in Maryland and lived in Delaware and New York. He was a 15-year member of the Fire Department of New York.

Hendriks’ aunt tells Newsday that the resident of Long Island’s Locust Valley was a sweet, kind and loving young man.

Lorraine Caliendo says Hendriks’ brother Joseph, also a Marine, had just started a tour in Afghanistan but instead will be escorting his coffin back home.

Caliendo says both brothers hoped to become police officers after their military service.

She calls Robert’s death a “horrible, horrible thing.”

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!