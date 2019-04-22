Firefighters honor Marine killed in Afghanistan

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Firefighters in three states are honoring a U.S. Marine and firefighter who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. A police-escorted funeral procession carrying the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Firefighters in three states are honoring a U.S. Marine and firefighter who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

A police-escorted funeral procession carrying the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman left Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday. It travelled through New Jersey and into New York City to a funeral home in the Bronx.

Firefighters along the way paid their respects to Slutman, who was a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

The 43-year old and two other members of a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit were killed on April 8.

Slutman is survived by a wife and three daughters.

