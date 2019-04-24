202
Ex-State Department worker pleads guilty in China spy case

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former State Department employee who held top-secret clearance has pleading guilty to lying to investigators about her contacts with Chinese intelligence agents.

Candace Marie Claiborne’s plea to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States came Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

The charge stems from her attempts to mislead investigators and conceal her relationship with Chinese intelligence. Court documents allege that Claiborne received “tens of thousands of dollars in gifts and benefits” over a five-year period in exchange for documents and information.

The 63-year-old Claiborne started working for the State Department in 1999, and served in multipole overseas postings including Baghdad and Beijing. She was arrested in March 2017.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Asia News Government News National News World News
