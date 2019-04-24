202
Home » Asia News » China tells US to…

China tells US to avoid ‘wrong moves’ over Iran oil controls

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 5:06 am 04/24/2019 05:06am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has told Washington to avoid “wrong moves” that hurt Chinese interests following a U.S. threat to impose sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Wednesday that Beijing opposes the Trump administration’s “unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction” over Iran.

Geng said China, one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil exports, would protect the “legitimate rights” of its companies but gave no indication how Beijing might respond if Washington imposes penalties.

Geng said at a news briefing, “We urge the United States to earnestly respect China’s interests and concerns and refrain from taking wrong moves that will undermine our interests.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!