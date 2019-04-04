AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Dancers in traditional Korean “Hanbok” attire perform at the Royal Culture Festival at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul. In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils the…

Dancers in traditional Korean “Hanbok” attire perform at the Royal Culture Festival at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils the name of the new emperor’s era called “Reiwa,” or “Beautiful Harmony,” which will come into force May 1 when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds his father.

A massive wildfire burns in Goseong, South Korea, fanned by strong winds in a mountainous province that hosted the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

People in Tokyo enjoy blooming cherry blossoms along the Chidorigafuchi Imperial Palace moat.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

