202
Home » Asia News » AP Photos: 193 million…

AP Photos: 193 million voters across 17,000 Indonesian isles

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 3:04 am 04/17/2019 03:04am
Share
A Balinese groom casts his ballot at a polling station during election in Bali, Indonesia Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Tens of millions of Indonesians were voting in presidential and legislative elections Wednesday after a campaign that pitted the moderate incumbent against an ultranationalist former general whose fear-based rhetoric warned the country would fall apart without his strongman leadership. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The Indonesian presidential election is the world’s biggest direct vote for a national leader.

This year the already vast exercise became even bigger with elections for Senate and national, provincial and district legislatures held simultaneously.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands that spans the distance from New York to London, spared no effort to ensure its nearly 193 million eligible voters from hundreds of ethnic groups could make their choices. Ballots were ferried to far-flung areas by helicopter, horse, boat and foot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!