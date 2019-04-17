202
Andy Hui apologizes after taxi camera captures infidelity

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 1:21 am 04/17/2019 01:21am
Hong Kong singer Andy Hui reacts during a press conference about his affair in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper published video that purported to show Andy Hui being intimate in a taxi with another Hong actress, decades younger than him, Jacqueline Wong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — A tearful Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui apologized after a newspaper published footage of his apparent dalliance with an actress that was captured on a camera installed in a taxi.

Hui, an actor and singer, married Hong Kong pop star Sammi Cheng in 2013.

The 51-year-old apologized at a news conference Tuesday. The incident was documented in a video published by Hong Kong’s Apple Daily that purported to show Hui being intimate in a taxi with Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong.

It was not clear how the video made it into the newspaper, although Hong Kong’s media have long had a reputation for tabloid coverage of celebrities.

The issue reignites debate over whether taxi or hired car owners must inform passengers about the presence of cameras installed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

