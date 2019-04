Afghan officials: Heavy rains, floods kill 5 more people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least five more people have been killed and 17 are missing as a new wave of heavy rains and flooding swept across the country’s western Herat province.…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least five more people have been killed and 17 are missing as a new wave of heavy rains and flooding swept across the country’s western Herat province.

Hamid Mubarez, disaster and humanitarian affairs director in Herat, says the 17 were last heard of while traveling in a van on Monday in the district of Obey.

The country’s disaster ministry says heavy rains and flooding have hit 16 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces in the past 24 hours, and that the floods have also destroyed and damaged houses and swept away livestock.

Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan this winter had cut off many areas. So far this year, more than 110 people have died as heavy rains and flooding swept away their homes.

